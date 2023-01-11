Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 690,897 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

