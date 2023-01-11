Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.4 %

AvePoint stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $782.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

