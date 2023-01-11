Versor Investments LP Makes New $142,000 Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

