Versor Investments LP Makes New $174,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

