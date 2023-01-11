Versor Investments LP Makes New $191,000 Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.8 %

LendingClub stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $920.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

