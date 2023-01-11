Versor Investments LP Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $630.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

