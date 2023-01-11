Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMMO by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMMO by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $253.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.16. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). AMMO had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWW. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AMMO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.