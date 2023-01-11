Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 13,300 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

