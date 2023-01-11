Versor Investments LP Sells 133,200 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,298,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

