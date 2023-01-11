Versor Investments LP Sells 20,300 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

CoreCivic Price Performance

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,952 shares of company stock worth $1,206,252. Insiders own 1.93% of the company's stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

