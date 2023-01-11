Versor Investments LP Sells 41,787 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,787 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

