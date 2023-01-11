Versor Investments LP Sells 5,800 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,143.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

