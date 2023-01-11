Versor Investments LP Takes $102,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,810,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $10,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $486.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.