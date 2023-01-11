Versor Investments LP Takes $195,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,693. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National Stock Up 7.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.