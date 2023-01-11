Versor Investments LP Takes $201,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,499,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TC Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 212,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

