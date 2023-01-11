Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

