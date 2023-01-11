Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,166. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

