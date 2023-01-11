Versor Investments LP Takes Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,267,000 after buying an additional 6,276,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in International Bancshares by 1,637.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

