Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Senseonics Stock Performance
Senseonics stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
