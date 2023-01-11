Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

