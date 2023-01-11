Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 311,117 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 768,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

