Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

