Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $689,962 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
