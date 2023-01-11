W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

