Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.