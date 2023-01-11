Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 150,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WES opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.81.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

