Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $230.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

