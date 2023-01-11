Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $57.85 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

