Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 17,836 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 957,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 157,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 17,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.