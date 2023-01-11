Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 48.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.