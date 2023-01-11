Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,829 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after acquiring an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

