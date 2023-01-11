Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

