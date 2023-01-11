Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 442,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

