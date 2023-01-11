Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $262.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

