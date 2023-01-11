Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,125 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMC opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.