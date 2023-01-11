Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $325.06 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $520.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

