Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VMC. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

