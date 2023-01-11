Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,377 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

