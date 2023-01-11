Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

