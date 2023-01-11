Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $4,972,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Insider Activity

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $603,765. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.