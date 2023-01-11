Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,270 POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of POSCO by 46.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on PKX shares. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

