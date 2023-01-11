Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 593 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.25.

Shares of LH opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $292.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

