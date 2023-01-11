Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

