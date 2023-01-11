Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $332,053 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $240.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.