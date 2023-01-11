Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 691,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

