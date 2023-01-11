Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 431,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $313.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $509.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.10.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
