Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 431,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $313.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $509.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.