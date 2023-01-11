Xponance Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

