Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,873 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $49,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 360.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 43.38.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 16.45 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 15.84 and a 12 month high of 88.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is 25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

