Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

