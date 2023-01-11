Xponance Inc. Buys 221 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $40,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $29,777,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.